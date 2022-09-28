Our view: Ease of border restrictions a welcome step forward

It took far too long, but now that Canada has finally dropped its border-crossing procedures designed to curb the spread on COVID-19, the U.S. must also drop its remaining restrictions.

Travelers entering Canada will no longer have to prove they've been vaccinated, be subject to random testing or be forced to isolate or quarantine if they test positive.

We agreed with those who complained that the process Canada had employed was difficult to navigate, because the trickle of traffic at the border in recent months was a clear indication that many people who could have successfully qualified to go back and forth didn't bother to subject themselves to the additional delays and personal scrutiny.

On the other side of the border, visitors to the United States no longer have to show proof of a negative test, but non citizens still need to be fully vaccinated. We believe it's time to drop that rule, as well, and resume a more traditional ease of welcome for our guests.

Travel restrictions were a necessary precaution when COVID-19 was spreading out of control, but the benefits were slowly overtaken by the harm they were causing, separating family members who live across borders and hampering the economy in places like Cayuga County and elsewhere in upstate New York where tourism plays such an important role.

Because COVID-19 remains a threat to public health, we encourage travelers to use common sense and to do the right thing. Monitor yourself for symptoms, get tested and self-quarantine and postpone your trip if you have symptoms.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.