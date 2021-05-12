Our view: Educating parents on vaccines is vital

A discussion many parents are having these days involves whether to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19 when the opportunity arises.
Following an announcement Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is recommending use of the two-shot Pfizer vaccination in children ages 12-15, parents could be cleared to get their children ages 12-17 this protection as soon as Thursday.
But many parents are hesitant to do this because they worry that it could be harmful. Such worries are ultimately misguided, but if public health leaders are to overcome this resistance, it's important to understand where parental concerns come from and fine-tune educational efforts that can reassure rather than alienate.
Social media misinformation is one of the biggest obstacles to the goal of vaccinating enough people to prevent any more coronavirus case spikes and return our communities to normalcy. As bad information gets shared online among friends who respect and trust each other, it can take root in a way that's difficult to undo.
To that end, we urge public health leaders at the national, state and local levels to encourage parents to get the facts before getting the shots. Don't lecture them — just point them to the resources they can consult when considering vaccination decisions. A great online link to promote this week is fda.gov, where parents can watch the news conference about the new recommendation on adolescent vaccines and read the reports on the effectiveness and safety data that have come out of trials.
Another huge resource that's been vastly under-promoted in New York state and many other states is the family physician. Just as they guide us through the early childhood immunization process, these doctors should be the first place parents feeling any uneasiness about COVID-19 vaccines should turn. Remind them to call their pediatrician if they have any questions or concerns.
Parents will come around to the right decisions for their children's health when they are provided good information from trusted sources. The work to give that to them now is more crucial than ever.
