Our view: Educating parents on vaccines is vital

A discussion many parents are having these days involves whether to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19 when the opportunity arises.

Following an announcement Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is recommending use of the two-shot Pfizer vaccination in children ages 12-15, parents could be cleared to get their children ages 12-17 this protection as soon as Thursday.

But many parents are hesitant to do this because they worry that it could be harmful. Such worries are ultimately misguided, but if public health leaders are to overcome this resistance, it's important to understand where parental concerns come from and fine-tune educational efforts that can reassure rather than alienate.

Social media misinformation is one of the biggest obstacles to the goal of vaccinating enough people to prevent any more coronavirus case spikes and return our communities to normalcy. As bad information gets shared online among friends who respect and trust each other, it can take root in a way that's difficult to undo.