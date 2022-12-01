Our view: Elizabeth's Law poised to help families avoid heartbreak

The persistence of a family with Auburn ties to create positive change after the tragic death of a child has resulted in a new law in New York mandating the sharing of potentially lifesaving information.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed legislation that requires child care providers and OB-GYNs to distribute information about congenital cytomegalovirus, a common virus that too few people know can lead to debilitating and fatal health problems in young children.

The CMV awareness legislation in Albany is known as Elizabeth's Law, in honor of Elizabeth Saunders, who died from complications of the virus in 2006. Elizabeth was the daughter of Lisa and Jim Saunders, and Jim is an Auburn native.

Lisa Saunders believes she contracted the virus while working as a child care provider. Experts say as many as 70% of child care workers are infected with cytomegalovirus but most lack the knowledge of how it can affect young children. Elizabeth's Law, authored by state Sen. John Mannion, who represents Cayuga and Onondaga counties, will ensure that child care workers learn about how CMV is diagnosed, how it is treated and what can be done to prevent its spread. The virus is a particular risk during pregnancy for women who work with young children.

We applaud the Saunders family for sharing their tragic story with the public and all of their supporters who helped make Elizabeth's Law a reality. Sharing information about CMV and the precautions necessary to protect pregnancies is a positive step for health care in New York state.

