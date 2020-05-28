Our view: Emergency powers for NY governors need more scrutiny

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An effort by Republicans in Albany to push back against the broad emergency powers being wielded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo raises legitimate points about how the state Legislature should move forward after the most urgent tasks required by the coronavirus pandemic have been completed.

The Assembly Minority Conference on Wednesday said that since Cuomo declared a state of emergency on March 7, he has since issued 33 executive orders that included closing businesses, schools and colleges, altering election procedures and setting criteria for reopening the economy, and that in the process, millions have lost their jobs, thousands have been denied elective surgery, and domestic violence incidents and drug overdoses have increased.

The conference has introduced legislation to "restore legislative checks and balances" by requiring emergency declarations be done on a county-by-county basis rather than statewide and having them expire in no more than 45 days unless extended by authorization of the Legislature. They also seek a mechanism for counties to be able to opt out of certain aspects of a state of emergency and a requirement for judicial review of any order affecting things like freedom of assembly and worship.