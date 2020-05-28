Our view: Emergency powers for NY governors need more scrutiny

An effort by Republicans in Albany to push back against the broad emergency powers being wielded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo raises legitimate points about how the state Legislature should move forward after the most urgent tasks required by the coronavirus pandemic have been completed.
The Assembly Minority Conference on Wednesday said that since Cuomo declared a state of emergency on March 7, he has since issued 33 executive orders that included closing businesses, schools and colleges, altering election procedures and setting criteria for reopening the economy, and that in the process, millions have lost their jobs, thousands have been denied elective surgery, and domestic violence incidents and drug overdoses have increased.
The conference has introduced legislation to "restore legislative checks and balances" by requiring emergency declarations be done on a county-by-county basis rather than statewide and having them expire in no more than 45 days unless extended by authorization of the Legislature. They also seek a mechanism for counties to be able to opt out of certain aspects of a state of emergency and a requirement for judicial review of any order affecting things like freedom of assembly and worship.
Republicans are understandably frustrated that Cuomo has been able to call even more of the shots than when he needed the cooperation of the Senate and Assembly leaders of his own party, but it's unfair to place so many of the negative consequences on the pandemic at Cuomo's feet. While the Assembly minority's proposal is definitely partisan, it's also fair to say the Legislature and governor need to start planning for a return to normal government checks and balances as we move forward with the phased reopening of our economy.
The emergency powers given to Cuomo are not something that can be kept in place indefinitely — that would make us into a type of monarchy. And it's also a good idea to take a look at what worked and didn't work with this emergency authorization so the state can make a plan for the future. The key to all of this is for it to be bipartisan, built on the premise that all sides would have to make some compromises.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
