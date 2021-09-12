Our view: Empower physicians in vaccine effort

When vaccinations for COVID-19 first became available, there was good reason for the tight controls over who could administer them and who could receive them. The logistical reality was that the nation lacked the supply and the storage capacity to send doses out to every doctor's office and allow every adult to line up for shots.

But those days of mass clinics amid incremental rollouts of who was eligible are long gone. Now the challenge is getting the portion of the eligible population that has so far skipped vaccination to get the shots that will protect them, their family and friends, and their communities from increased cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

While the egregious politicization of COVID-19 has been a huge factor in getting that final group of people to take that crucial step, it's also important to remember that many unvaccinated Americans are truly worried and confused about what to do.

For both the people caught up in politics and those with major uncertainty about what's best for their health and the public's health, the most effective voice won't be politicians or media pundits or social media hot takes. It will be the professionals they've long entrusted to watch out for their health and their family members' health: physicians.