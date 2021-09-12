Our view: Empower physicians in vaccine effort

When vaccinations for COVID-19 first became available, there was good reason for the tight controls over who could administer them and who could receive them. The logistical reality was that the nation lacked the supply and the storage capacity to send doses out to every doctor's office and allow every adult to line up for shots.
But those days of mass clinics amid incremental rollouts of who was eligible are long gone. Now the challenge is getting the portion of the eligible population that has so far skipped vaccination to get the shots that will protect them, their family and friends, and their communities from increased cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
While the egregious politicization of COVID-19 has been a huge factor in getting that final group of people to take that crucial step, it's also important to remember that many unvaccinated Americans are truly worried and confused about what to do.
For both the people caught up in politics and those with major uncertainty about what's best for their health and the public's health, the most effective voice won't be politicians or media pundits or social media hot takes. It will be the professionals they've long entrusted to watch out for their health and their family members' health: physicians.
Medical doctors have been a loud and clear voice in the vaccination effort. And if you've been to a doctor in recent months for any reason, there's a good chance they will ask if you've had your COVID-19 shots, and if the answer is "no," they'll have a discussion.
But the final step in that discussion is far too frequently not available to doctors. They have not been given the ability to provide COVID-19 doses in their offices on demand. Instead, they're only able to send their patients off with perhaps a half-hearted agreement that they'll go to a pharmacy or clinic soon for a vaccine.
That reality absolutely needs to change in this next phase of the pandemic war.
When President Biden announced increased vaccination requirements last week, the expected screaming and shouting in the political arena commenced. But we urge readers to consider what medical professionals were saying. An excellent statement that got little attention came from the Medical Society of New York State President Dr. Joseph R. Sellers:
"MSSNY fully supports and encourages the significant efforts laid out by President Biden to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control. As the spread of the Delta variant increases and the number of related hospitalizations and deaths rise, we need aggressive measures to stop the spread," he said.
“We are especially encouraged by President Biden’s acknowledgment of the important role physicians play in the effort to convince their unvaccinated patients to get the shot. At the same time, we urge the Administration to engage in efforts to help make it easier for physicians to give the shots in their offices, including facilitating the availability of smaller dose vials, encouraging state governments to reduce excessive reporting requirements, and other steps that will further enable community-based physicians to vaccinate their patients during their visits.”
We hope that and similar messages from physicians get through to the policymakers, and that the people who have played a huge role over decades in keeping our country largely free of terrible diseases such as smallpox, polio, measles and others through in-office vaccinations are soon playing a much larger role in bringing COVID-19 under control.
