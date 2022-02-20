Our view: Ending mandates doesn't mean COVID is gone

If you cut through the noise of political screaming matches regarding mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations and mask wearing, there are good reasons for the shift toward fewer restrictions that's now taking place.

First and foremost, the new cases trend in Cayuga County, New York state and the nation as a whole is clear. The omicron variant surge is well past its peak, and the threat of pervasive spread is considerably lower than it was a few weeks ago.

That's tied into the second factor at play, which is seasonality. The current blustery weekend in central New York may make us feel otherwise, but spring is around the corner, which presents more opportunity for people to get outside, resulting in fewer crowded indoor spaces.

There's finally the too slow, but nonetheless steady, progress in getting people vaccinated against COVID-19 and, if appropriate, further immunized with booster shots.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Department of Health have already made decisions to drop an vaccination-or-mask requirement for indoor public spaces such as stores, theaters and gyms. On Friday, they announced that a previously planned mandate for health-care workers to have booster shots was not going to be enforced.

And it seems highly likely that in a couple of weeks, the state will drop the requirement for mask wearing inside of schools.

In the opinion some people, the lifting of such restrictions is too soon. Others feel it's long overdue, or they believe public health protection orders should have never been put into place at all.

We view things somewhere in the middle. Despite the fervent opposition, wearing a mask in the midst of a massive case surge to try to minimize spread and ultimate harm is not unreasonable. In fact, it's a public health obligation. But we also can't reasonably expect every person to wear masks forever.

As this transition to fewer restrictions takes place, we hope it can also restore a sense of understanding in everyone. Many people will still want to continue masking, and they shouldn't be questioned or mocked. They, or a loved one, may have underlying health issues that require extra caution. They may have pre-school aged children or infants who still cannot be vaccinated.

Others will choose not to wear masks, and with the current trend of community transmission and immunity, that's a decision that should be respected, as well.

The issue of vaccine mandates is a little different. There's no question that COVID-19 shots, and booster doses, have done a remarkable job at protecting people from serious illness and death. No vaccine can eliminate case spread, so don't be fooled by people who try to point to the omicron surge as kind of indictment against these vaccines.

To that end, while we understand that mandates don't need to be in place given the case spread trend, we urge public health leaders and elected officials from all points along the political spectrum to continue to encourage people to get educated and get vaccinated, get their eligible children vaccinated and stay up-to-date on boosters. Vaccines continue to be our best weapon at avoiding a future surge, which should be a goal everyone can agree to pursue.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

