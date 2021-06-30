Our view: Eviction moratoriums fail to address long-term issues

The federal government recently extended a national pandemic-inspired eviction moratorium another month to give tenants and landlords more time to work things out. And while New York state has even stronger protections in place to prevent people from being forced out of their homes, these efforts alone won't be enough to solve a problem that's a lot more complex than COVID-19 economics.

New York has been working with a $2 billion fund to help pay overdue rent and utilities for people who can show that the pandemic had a direct effect on their ability to pay their bills. On the face of it, it's a good plan. But compiling the documentation needed to apply for aid is a big ask for a lot of people, the state needs four to six weeks to process a completed application. Also, the $2 billion isn't going to go nearly far enough to cover everyone's costs.

We believe that New York is making a good-faith effort to address evictions. Landlords can't be expected to keep paying for upkeep, repairs — and property taxes — if they aren't recouping their costs. At the same time, we can't fathom the thought of thousands of New York families being forcibly put out of their homes.