Our view: Evolution of SUNY a win for students and employers

Additional opportunities to learn skills for career advancement or to become quickly certified to jump into in-demand jobs could reap great benefits for students and employers in Cayuga County and across New York state.

State University of New York officials said the groundwork began years ago to develop additional offerings to traditional two- and four-year degree programs that just don't fit the needs of many students, and disruptions to the job market and the educational system brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic underlined the need for even more alternatives.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced an expansion of short-term certification courses by which students can earn microcredentials, including some that require just three classes to complete and offer the skills needed to qualify for jobs that currently have big worker shortages, such as phlebotomy, HVAC and positions in the hospitality industry.

Cayuga Community College is one of the colleges taking part and is currently offering several credit and non-credit options for people looking to advance or begin their careers or get back into the job market after an absence.

Educational opportunities through the SUNY system have come a long way over the decades, with traditional classroom lectures and labs being supplemented with a wide array of online options and coursework pinpointed toward the specific needs of employers in local areas.

We're glad to see the SUNY system remain open to continually changing the way in which it operates in response to changing times, and we hope that students and professionals alike in Cayuga County will take the time to explore the new offerings at CCC to see if there might be a microcredential that's the perfect fit for them.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

