Our view: Examine, address disparities in high school graduation rates

Taking a closer look at trends regarding high school graduation rates is important, because recognizing problem areas is the first step to addressing them.

Auburn/Cayuga NAACP branch President Eli Hernandez, who is also vice president of the Auburn school board, recently facilitated a presentation examining the latest graduation numbers in Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES district schools and raised important questions area educators should be working to answer.

Data provided by the state Department of Education give a picture of student performance with regard to ethnicity, gender, economic situation and whether a student's primary language is something other than English, and those statistics can be of value. Keeping track of graduation rates for students with varying backgrounds can show where some are more likely to fall short, and programming in schools can be tweaked based on evidence that changes are needed.

The problems are not new, and dedicated educators and community support groups are continually working to address graduation rate disparities.

Hernandez, as well, was clear that he wasn't pointing at anyone as being to blame, simply underlining the need to ensure that the work continues.

"What can we do? Why can't we close the gap? How do we close the gap?" he said. "Those are the conversations that we should be having."

Every student is unique and all have different abilities and family situations, so statistics alone don't tell the whole story, but they certainly do reveal trends and point out things that are in need of improvement. We're happy to see education professionals taking the time to highlight and discuss these data subsets, and we encourage them to make it an annual checkup so that the public can track whether or not acceptable progress is being made.

