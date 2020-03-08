Our view: Expedited solar reviews may hurt rural communities

Solar power is, on the whole, good for the planet. It should be a crucial component of energy policy that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to help combat the devastating impact of climate change.

But large-scale solar generation projects must be developed with caution, because as clean as solar power is, these projects also can have unintended (or ignored) consequences if done with haste or carelessness.

The biggest solar farms take up massive amounts land. For example, a 200-megawatt solar array now proposed in Conquest would occupy as much as 1,400 acres just for the panels. An additional 600 acres would be needed for buffer areas.

To put that in perspective, that project's physical size would be larger or roughly equal to every village in Cayuga County.

With that size comes other impacts. Construction will be temporary but certainly have an affect on roads, land, water and air quality. Once installed, the massive arrays themselves will have a big effect on rainfall runoff into lakes, rivers and streams, a huge concern for the watersheds in our area.