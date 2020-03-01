Our view: Experts, not politicians, must advise public on coronavirus

Coronavirus is a real global threat, and it's arrived in the United States. It will almost certainly spread around the world and throughout the nation. But like the seasonal flu that infects people every year, this new disease will not wipe out the population.

That's the general consensus you will get if you stick with public health and infectious disease experts as your primary sources for information on this situation. The federal Centers for Disease Control and the state and county health departments are the agencies best-suited to talk to the public about this matter.

But if you turn to politicians, especially at the nation level, you'll get a cloudy confusion of dangerously inaccurate and/or exaggerated statements. For example, the president of the United States told a rally of his supporters on Friday night that coronavirus was the latest hoax meant to damage him politically.

We're well past the point in Donald Trump's presidency where we can expect much in the way of response by elected officials to that terribly ill-advised statement that doesn't just reflect the same old political divisions.

