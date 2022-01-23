Our view: Explore Cayuga County property assessment consolidation

The property assessment process in most of New York state — including Cayuga County — has long been the source of ire for residents, and it's easy to understand why.

The process is wildly inconsistent, with some municipalities never doing revaluations while others are stringent about reassessments on a defined schedule (the later approach is how it's supposed to work).

The result is a system that often produces imbalance, with cases of comparable homes in one town being assessed twice as high as a neighboring town.

New York state has a solution for calculating property tax bills for counties, school districts and other jurisdictions that are spread across multiple towns and cities. That solution is called the equalization rate, which is established by a state agency to try to balance out tax bills for residents in places that do regular reassessments compared with places that wait a decade or more.

Glance at Cayuga County's real property office list of tax rates to get a sense of how convoluted this whole approach becomes, with county tax rates per $1,000 of assessed value ranging from $7.78 to $11.42.

Equalization rates help, but they aren't perfect. In the end, the system is bound to have unfair imbalances in which some residents are shouldering some tax burden for others because of inconsistent assessment practices.

The anger that has come out in the past week regarding the reassessment in the city of Auburn is a reminder of this system's flaws. While much of it is based in a misunderstanding of the relationships between rising assessments and tax rates, there's also a fair amount of spot-on frustration with the fact that city residents are seeing their assessments grow considerably while friends who own properties in nearby towns may not see any change.

A cure to this inconsistent approach would be an assessment process that's uniform among all municipalities, and the most logical way to achieve that is to create a countywide assessor's office.

Cayuga County's real property office has already taken over assessment in several towns, where leaders saw the value in outsourcing the service to make sure it could be done with consistently and for less money. The county has even secured shared-services funds from the state because of an assessment consolidation with the town of Springport.

The idea of countywide assessment has a strong model just to the south, where Tompkins County has run such a system. We urge municipal and county leaders to dive into the potential for bringing this approach to Cayuga County.

The result could produce less confusion and anger, and more consistency and fairness.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

