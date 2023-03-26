The state Legislature is supposed have an agreement with a majority of members in both houses and the governor so it can approve a 2022-23 budget by Saturday.

Given a decided lack of public progress on some major differences between what the Assembly and Senate's Democratic majority has proposed and what Gov. Kathy Hochul had in her executive budget, it's going to be a tough climb to make that deadline.

But having an on-time budget, or one that's finalized at least reasonably close to the deadline, is vitally important. School districts, which must abide by a strict calendar dictated by state law, are in the final phases of getting their budget proposals adopted so they can be presented to the public for votes in May. A huge piece of those school spending plans is state aid, and districts need approved state aid runs that come from the final state budget. Other municipalities and public authorities that operate on non-calendar fiscal years, including the city of Auburn, are also working on budgets that are affected by what's in the state's plan.

In order to finish the state budget process soon and not let it drag into late April or even longer like has happened in the past, we urge state leaders to look hard at divisive issues that do not need to be part of the spending plan.

The tactic of using the budget to push through policy is not new, but it became a huge part of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's operation and it's one area that Hochul seems to have continued.

This year a big issue that can, and probably should, be lifted from the budget is the governor's proposals to revise bail law changes approved in recent years that have drawn considerable scorn from law enforcement leaders.

For a governor whose re-election victory was much closer than any in recent memory, the message from many voters that crime is a concern was clear. But the leading Democrats in the Legislature believe strongly against any reversal on bail law changes. It's easy to see this single issue dragging budget talks to the point of impasse.

Getting the bail issue out of the budget talks would avoid a damaging delay. It also could lead to better legislation.

To this day, there has not been a truly open and honest public hearing process that engages law enforcement on this issue. That ought to happen before lawmakers make up their minds about Hochul's proposals.

