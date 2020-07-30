Our view: Families should expect the unexpected as school year unfolds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With school reopening plans coming together this week, school families need to come to terms with the reality emerging that there's no way schools will be back to the way they used to be.

Cato-Meridian is planning to have its youngest students in school four days per week, with older kids going to class either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday and online learning taking place on the alternate days. Auburn is also working out the details of implementing a hybrid model that combines remote and in-person education. Some districts plan to take students' temperatures when they get on the school bus, and children will need to wear masks in hallways, bathrooms and any other other situation where social distancing isn't possible.

Even in the best-case scenarios, in which some smaller district students may be able to attend school in person every day, there will be substantial changes — smaller class sizes that are spaced out, schedule changes, limits on movement, and more. But for most districts, the stark truth is that it will be impossible to start the year with all students coming to buildings at the same time.