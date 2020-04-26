Our view: Federal help for state, local governments is essential

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The good news from the most recently enacted bipartisan COVID-19 federal relief package is that badly needed additional funds for small businesses, hospitals and testing were included. It took some tough negotiations between Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress and the White House, but it got done.

The bad news is that just about any economist will tell you that much more will be needed. An even longer and deeper recession than what our nation is in the early stages of experiencing will result if Congress does nothing more.

At the top of the list for a next wave of federal relief must be funding for the essential state and local government services that have been vital in helping Americans through this crisis. There's solid bipartisan agreement on this fact.

But one person who disagrees happens to be one of the most powerful people in the nation: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Following the latest federal relief bill's passage in his chamber, McConnell said the country can't afford to help state and federal governments.