Our view: Federal help for state, local governments is essential

The good news from the most recently enacted bipartisan COVID-19 federal relief package is that badly needed additional funds for small businesses, hospitals and testing were included. It took some tough negotiations between Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress and the White House, but it got done.
The bad news is that just about any economist will tell you that much more will be needed. An even longer and deeper recession than what our nation is in the early stages of experiencing will result if Congress does nothing more.
At the top of the list for a next wave of federal relief must be funding for the essential state and local government services that have been vital in helping Americans through this crisis. There's solid bipartisan agreement on this fact.
But one person who disagrees happens to be one of the most powerful people in the nation: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Following the latest federal relief bill's passage in his chamber, McConnell said the country can't afford to help state and federal governments.
After nearly four years of increasing the federal debt at a time when the economy is strong, the senator from Kentucky suddenly is worried that helping keep police officers, firefighters, public works employees, teachers and other professionals on the job is a burden the federal government can't take on. His suggestion: Let the states most directly hurt financially by the coronavirus outbreak, including New York, file for bankruptcy.
We were encouraged that members of New York's congressional delegation from both sides of the political aisle have come out against McConnell's stance. They need to continue to put the pressure on him, and bring their colleagues from around the country along.
The trickle-down damage of a state the size of New York wiping out obligations to businesses, nonprofits and local governments through bankruptcy would be astronomical.
Perhaps it's naive, but we still believe that everyone's goal, including McConnell's, is to minimize the economic pain of this historic global crisis. It's imperative to build a bipartisan coalition to convince him that he'll do just the opposite by walking away from state and local governments at their greatest time of need.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
