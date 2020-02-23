Our view: Feds must address Cayuga Nation mess

Using a hand-picked police force that has unclear authority, Cayuga Indian Nation of New York Federal Representative Clint Halftown took remarkable action in the middle of the night to take back what he says belongs to his leadership council.

He did so with an early-morning raid of Cayuga Nation properties in Seneca Falls that have been controlled by a group that refuses to recognize Halftown as the tribe's leader. People were detained. One person was charged with breaking a Cayuga Nation law. Most shocking, though, was that several buildings that have been actively used by the Halftown opponents since 2014 were destroyed.

When the sun came out on Saturday morning, the Seneca Falls sites featured piles of rubble, caution tape and Cayuga Nation police and/or security guards patrolling the grounds. Across Cayuga Lake in Union Springs, local law enforcement officials were on alert for retaliation attempts at Halftown-controlled properties.

The situation is unsettling for everyone involved. And it's reached this point thanks in large part to the failed leadership of the federal government.