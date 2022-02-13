Our view: Fill Cayuga County solar siting board vacancy now

A significant step in the state review of the gigantic solar farm proposed for northern Cayuga County took place last week apparently without the full representation that local residents deserve.

That's a failure by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, and it needs to be corrected immediately.

For months, local officials and state legislators representing the town of Conquest, where NextEra Energy's 200-megawatt solar farm would be located, have been calling for the state's leaders to fill the two ad hoc seats on the seven-member state siting review board that will have final say on whether this proposed project moves forward.

After that outcry finally got the attention of Hochul's office in late December, one appointment was made last month by state Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins. But according to the official case record for this project, one slot is still unfilled, even though the first major public hearings on the project took place virtually last week.

The initial responsibility for that slot belonged to Heastie, but because he failed to take action, Hochul has the power to get the post filled. In late December, her office said that would be happening "shortly."

That was a vague commitment, and unfortunately, the governor's definition of shortly does not line up with what Conquest residents deserve. The reality is these posts should have been filled long ago. Local officials were required to provide a potential nominee list in the fall of 2020. The fact that significant review of the project is now underway with one ad hoc position still unfilled is not acceptable.

The siting board has until Nov. 1 to make a final decision on the project application. Every day closer to that deadline without both ad hoc seats filled is precious time lost.

The governor must get this fixed in a matter of days, not weeks or months.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

