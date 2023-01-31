Our view: Find compromise on justice for grieving families

The veto this week of legislation aimed at helping families who have suffered loss should not be the end of the discussion but rather a starting point for Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature to work toward a compromise.

Hochul's veto of the Grieving Families Act was a disappointment to advocates hoping to expand the opportunities for survivors to collect damages for emotional distress in wrongful death cases, in addition to compensation for economic losses currently covered under state law. The legislation would have also extended the statute of limitations for bringing a wrongful death lawsuit, and the current law, advocates say, is antiquated and unfairly discriminates against the poor.

The legislation had widespread bipartisan support, but Hochul argued that it was passed despite the lack of an in-depth cost analysis taking into account "the impact of these massive changes on the economy, small businesses, individuals, and the state's complex health care system."

Supporters of the change include the family of a man killed in the 2018 limousine crash in Schoharie County and those who lost loved ones in the mass murder at the Tops store in Buffalo last spring.

Others argue that the legislation is too broad in scope and would open the floodgates for medical malpractice claims that would drive up the cost of health care.

We urge the governor and the Legislature to get their differences resolved this session so that this bill can finally become state law. There appears to be plenty of room for reasonable compromise here so that concerns about major impacts on insurance rates can be addressed while also updating a badly outdated law that discriminates against loved ones of poor people who are victims of wrongful deaths.

