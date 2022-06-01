Our view: Find middle ground for NY election cycle proposal

Last fall, in an election year headlined locally by a race to determine who would fill a 10-year judge seat that presides over surrogate, criminal and family court matters, a little more than 16,700 voters cast ballots in Cayuga County.

The year before, with no county-level seats up for election but presidential, congressional and state Legislature races on the ballot, nearly 38,900 voters made their voices heard.

The disparity is not unique to Cayuga County, and it's one of the stated reasons that some Democrats in the state Legislature have introduced legislation to move county, town and village elections throughout the state to even-numbered years. The goal, they say, is to limit voter confusion and increase turnout for these vital local elections.

Republicans and Conservatives, however, have blasted the proposal — which has existed in some form as a bill in Albany since 2013. They argue the Democrats are trying to rig elections in their favor with this move, and call it an assault on local election independence.

NY bill would move local elections to even years, GOP cries foul A bill to move nearly all of New York's local elections to even years has attracted renewed attention, especially from Republicans who accuse …

With so much when it comes to politics in New York, the truth is somewhere in the middle, and we urge the state Legislature to hold off on rushing this measure through in the final week of this year's state Legislative session. That does not mean, however, that the concept should be permanently abandoned.

We have long championed efforts to increase voter participation in New York state, primarily because it has historically been so anemic. A representative democracy functions best with an engaged electorate.

There is validity to the case that some state Legislature Democrats are making about consolidating election years so more people are motivated to vote. This issue, though, is that their current bill does so in a heavy-handed and uneven way.

For starters, the legislation does not affect city elections or a number of county-wide races such as sheriff, coroner and district attorney. Moving forward with a change for only certain county races, towns and villages is inadequate.

There's also the need for earnest discussions with local officials throughout the state on all the potential impacts a change could have, and to gather information about how a transition would take place so that voters' choices in past elections are not undermined.

It's a positive development that this proposal has generated some discussion after being hidden in Albany's pile of one-house legislative bills for years. The key to a change that benefits New York voters is to put it on the priority list for thorough public discussion, alterations and a Legislature vote in 2023.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0