Our view: Fining enforcers is waste of resources

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is rightly concerned about the increase in coronavirus cases, particularly in a few downstate communities, that's been unfolding over the past couple of weeks.

With schools reopening and the cooler weather pushing more people in indoors, the threat of a new wave hitting New York state cannot be ignored. The arrival of the flu season further complicates the situation and elevates the public health concern.

But as valid as that concern may be, the governor is not being wise with his threat made Friday to start fining local governments if the state decides they aren't doing a good enough job enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Cuomo said failure to enforce could result in fines of up to $10,000 per day.

We agree that enforcement is a necessary part of the COVID-19 response, but the reality is that most local governments in the state are limited in their capacity to do this. Resources are scarce and the pandemic has made things worse. Sales tax, a key revenue stream, is down, and the state has been withholding vital aid as it faces a financial crisis of its own while hoping for federal relief.