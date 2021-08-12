 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our view: Finish the Cuomo impeachment process
OUR VIEW

Our view: Finish the Cuomo impeachment process

{{featured_button_text}}
Cuomo Sexual Harassment

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, prepares to board a helicopter with his daughter Michaela Cuomo after announcing his resignation Tuesday in New York.

 SETH WENIG, ASSOCIATED PRESS

It's a sadly familiar debate.

What is the right thing to do regarding an elected government executive who was subject to impeachment proceedings but will soon no longer hold that office? It is proper to continue with the process, and potentially hold a vote to bar that person from ever serving in that capacity again?

That debate is resurfacing with the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who's been the subject of a wide-ranging state Assembly Judiciary Committee impeachment investigation. Many Republicans and a bunch of government watchdog and advocacy groups are arguing that the impeachment process must continue. Many Democrats, notably Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, have been less than forthcoming about what they think should be next since Cuomo gave his two week's notice on Tuesday.

For many Democrats and Republicans in New York state, the roles are reversed from what was happening at the end of Donald Trump's presidency. Democrats demanded a Trump impeachment trial take place after he left the White House in order to hold him accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks. Republicans argued it was unconstitutional and also that it was too divisive for the nation to go down that road.

The right thing to do in Cuomo's case is what Congress did in Trump's. See the impeachment process through to the end, show the public all of the evidence that's been gathered and take the necessary votes.

In both the cases of Cuomo and Trump, one of the most striking similarities is their total lack of contrition and their attempts to make themselves into the victims. Both are making every effort to avoid true accountability.

If state legislators allow Cuomo to have the last word on this matter by dropping the impeachment investigation without any further action, they could be putting state government in a dangerous position in a year or two.

Legislative bodies have a vital responsibility to be a check on the executive branch, and that shouldn't stop with a resignation.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: Cuomo impeachment can't be delayed any longer
Editorial

Our view: Cuomo impeachment can't be delayed any longer

At this point, the governor has virtually no political support from elected leaders throughout the state and beyond. He has only his own dangerous ego and a small group of enablers telling him to destroy everything in pursuit of his political survival.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News