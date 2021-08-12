Our view: Finish the Cuomo impeachment process

It's a sadly familiar debate.

What is the right thing to do regarding an elected government executive who was subject to impeachment proceedings but will soon no longer hold that office? It is proper to continue with the process, and potentially hold a vote to bar that person from ever serving in that capacity again?

That debate is resurfacing with the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who's been the subject of a wide-ranging state Assembly Judiciary Committee impeachment investigation. Many Republicans and a bunch of government watchdog and advocacy groups are arguing that the impeachment process must continue. Many Democrats, notably Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, have been less than forthcoming about what they think should be next since Cuomo gave his two week's notice on Tuesday.

For many Democrats and Republicans in New York state, the roles are reversed from what was happening at the end of Donald Trump's presidency. Democrats demanded a Trump impeachment trial take place after he left the White House in order to hold him accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks. Republicans argued it was unconstitutional and also that it was too divisive for the nation to go down that road.