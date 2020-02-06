Our view: First deadline of election season fast approaching

While most people are well aware that there's a presidential election Nov. 3, there are other dates on the political calendar that voters should be aware of — one being a deadline that's coming up next week.

The race for the White House will include a contested Democratic primary election on April 28. New York primaries won't be held until June 23, but the deadline to change one's party enrollment for any 2020 primary election is Friday, Feb. 14.

The reason we bring it up is because primaries and state elections of local importance can sometimes get overlooked in a presidential election year, and there are important decisions to be made regarding representation for Cayuga County.

U.S. Rep. John Katko is running for a fourth term in the 24th Congressional District, which covers all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, and Democrats on the national level have their eye on this seat as one they believe can be flipped this year.

Additionally, at least three state legislative districts covering parts of Cayuga County will have a new representative in Albany next year.