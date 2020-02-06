Our view: First deadline of election season fast approaching

While most people are well aware that there's a presidential election Nov. 3, there are other dates on the political calendar that voters should be aware of — one being a deadline that's coming up next week.
The race for the White House will include a contested Democratic primary election on April 28. New York primaries won't be held until June 23, but the deadline to change one's party enrollment for any 2020 primary election is Friday, Feb. 14.
The reason we bring it up is because primaries and state elections of local importance can sometimes get overlooked in a presidential election year, and there are important decisions to be made regarding representation for Cayuga County.
U.S. Rep. John Katko is running for a fourth term in the 24th Congressional District, which covers all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, and Democrats on the national level have their eye on this seat as one they believe can be flipped this year.
Additionally, at least three state legislative districts covering parts of Cayuga County will have a new representative in Albany next year.
Republican Gary Finch announced this week that he will not seek reelection to the 126th Assembly District seat he has held for 20 years. Several people have already expressed interest in running, making a primary race quite possible. Longtime 51st Senate District incumbent Jim Seward has decided against running for reelection as he continues treatment for cancer.
In the 50th Senate District, Democrat John Mannion is already off and running for the seat formerly held by John DeFrancisco. Mannion was beaten a year ago by Bob Antonacci, who walked away from the Legislature after winning a state Supreme Court judgeship. A special election for the remainder of this term could be held on the same day as the presidential primary in April, but the seat will be up for a full two-year term in November in any case. It's not yet clear who the Republican candidate is going to be, although Cayuga County Legislator Tim Lattimore has expressed interest in running.
Deciding to join a political party or not is up to each individual, and those who have no desire to change their affiliation are certainly entitled to ignore next week's deadline, but voting is a fundamental American right that only works when people get involved, so we encourage anyone who isn't already registered to sign up vote before that deadline comes and goes in the second week of October.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.