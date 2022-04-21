Our view: Fix assigned counsel pay rate in New York state

The lack of decent pay for attorneys working as assigned counsel in New York state is an ongoing problem that needs to be fixed.

The hourly rate for attorneys working as public defenders in family and criminal court hasn't increased since 2003. And although legislative leaders had agreed on a $210 million plan to address the issue, it failed to become law as part of the next state budget. But the fight should not end there.

Attorneys in Cayuga County took part in a protest this week to draw attention to the problem in coordination with assigned counsel and pubic defenders across the state. Attorneys describe a worsening crisis, with overwhelming caseloads that jeopardize the rights of clients to have the undivided attention they deserve at their most vulnerable moments in life.

Fewer lawyers are now willing to take part at all.

Aside from the pressure lack of resources puts on attorneys, the problem creates an unfair situation for all of the adults and children in need of representation in Family Court because attorneys simply don't have the time or the energy to always be at their best. It's an important part of the bigger picture of efforts to improve the justice system in New York.

It was wrong for the rate fix to be dropped from the budget given how long it's been and how the lack of an increase has seriously compromised quality of representation due to overworked lawyers still willing to take the cases. Since the issue never got a vote as part of the state budget, the Legislature can correct the problem by getting to work on standalone legislation and push for it to be passed this year.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0