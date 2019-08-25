County elections boards around the state last spring rushed to meet a tight deadline for submitting their early voting polling site plans, which will be implemented for the first time in the nine days leading up to the November general election.
The state Legislature approved early voting and the governor signed it into law a couple of months earlier, and the state budget put dedicated funds toward the program. So based on the guidance they were given about the funds they should expect, election boards around New York came up with their polling sites.
But then came a doozy of an email last week. The state Board of Elections notified county boards that the state Division of Budget was approving funds for only the minimally required number of sites. Counties may have to come up with their own money to cover any others.
That would include both Cayuga and Onondaga counties, where officials rightfully believed democracy would be better served in those geographically large areas with additional sites. But they were counting on the the state to cover those costs. State officials had indeed promised that early voting would not add a new unfunded mandate to counties.
After a large, bipartisan backlash began to surface on Friday, the state budget office was trying to reassure counties that they are merely reviewing the funding requests for polling sites beyond the minimum to ensure equitable distribution. In all likelihood, that extra money will be approved soon.
It’s hard to know who to believe. Two agencies working under the governor ought to be on the same page, but they clearly are not. They should have been working together from the start of the implementation efforts, but clearly they were not.
Our advice is for all of our county legislators and state legislators is to take no chances that this matter will clear itself up. They need to be loud and persistent with a message to the governor that this money must be used in the way it was intended — to expand voter participation without placing more burdens on local taxpayers.
