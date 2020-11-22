Our view: Focus on what matters most this Thanksgiving

Although it feels like an eternity, Mother's Day took place only a little more than six months ago. Think back to what was happening at that time.

Our schools were closed for in-person learning. Many small businesses in our community were shuttered or significantly hampered in the services and jobs they could provide. Our hospitals and health care offices were bleeding financially because of restrictions on procedures.

With the goal of starving the coronavirus so we could get those limits lifted, a huge portion of the public didn't hesitate to keep their Mother's Day gatherings small. Families connected on Zoom or Facetime because they wanted to keep their loved ones safe and healthy.

A few weeks later, we started to see some progress in New York state COVID-19 infection rates. Under a measured plan, some normalcy returned as businesses reopened and school districts began to prepare for returning students to classrooms in the fall.

Unfortunately, we are now in the midst of a surge of cases that threatens all of this progress, and a major holiday is looming in which some people are considering large indoor gatherings.