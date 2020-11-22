Our view: Focus on what matters most this Thanksgiving

Although it feels like an eternity, Mother's Day took place only a little more than six months ago. Think back to what was happening at that time.
Our schools were closed for in-person learning. Many small businesses in our community were shuttered or significantly hampered in the services and jobs they could provide. Our hospitals and health care offices were bleeding financially because of restrictions on procedures.
With the goal of starving the coronavirus so we could get those limits lifted, a huge portion of the public didn't hesitate to keep their Mother's Day gatherings small. Families connected on Zoom or Facetime because they wanted to keep their loved ones safe and healthy.
A few weeks later, we started to see some progress in New York state COVID-19 infection rates. Under a measured plan, some normalcy returned as businesses reopened and school districts began to prepare for returning students to classrooms in the fall.
Unfortunately, we are now in the midst of a surge of cases that threatens all of this progress, and a major holiday is looming in which some people are considering large indoor gatherings.
We've been disappointed and discouraged by some of the public discourse that has emerged in recent weeks regarding Thanksgiving gatherings. To far too many people, it's being perceived as a political issue. In New York, we're seeing a public relations war between the governor and county sheriffs over the legality of an executive order that attempts to limit the size of private gatherings, and that fight is a dangerous distraction from what is most important — the health of our family and friends.
Most of the sheriffs who have come out with statements in recent weeks to say they will not be enforcing private gathering limits have also urged people not to have large private gatherings. But their messaging has been clumsy and therefore fueled the dangerous notion for some that their traditional Thanksgiving gatherings amount to a fight for our freedom.
The governor's own rhetoric toward the sheriffs has made the situation worse. Instead of questioning their integrity, he should be making it clear that he's not suggesting police officers peer into windows to count heads inside of our homes on Thanksgiving Day.
Regardless of that political debate, the most important voices we should be hearing are not those of elected officials. It's public health professionals and infectious disease experts. They are unequivocal in their stance that big indoor gatherings will lead to an even greater spike in infections, followed by more hospitalizations and more death.
So if you're still thinking about having your typical Thanksgiving this year, try harder to remove politics from your decision and ask some crucial questions.
How important to you is keeping our schools open for in-person learning? Do you want our community's small businesses to continue serving the public and providing local jobs? What value do you place on having local and regional hospital beds available? Is a quieter Thanksgiving worse than losing a family member to this disease?
If too many of us make the wrong decision, we may be right back to where we started at the beginning of this pandemic — massive shutdowns, deep economic pain, and unimaginable fear and sorrow.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
