Our view: Follow the guidance of health experts, not politicians

As politicians argue with each other over the need for COVID-19 vaccine and mask-wearing mandates, one trend that's abundantly clear is that the coronavirus is once again surging. It's a surge that's been forming as we head into the season that typically produces the most spread of all airborne diseases in New York state.

Unfortunately, even with the discovery a potentially devastating COVID-19 variant overseas, we don't have much hope for elected leaders to come together to fight this new wave. The politicization of the pandemic has become a tremendous hindrance to progress.

With that reality in mind, we urge the public to instead turn to the people in their community they trust most on medical matters: health care workers who have been on the front lines of this battle.

And while there's been a ton of attention on a tiny minority of health care workers who have resisted the vaccines, the vast majority have continued to preach a consistent message: get vaccinated, get booster shots, wear masks, practice good respiratory hygiene, get tested.

In the central New York region, one of the most powerful and direct messages on where we currently stand with respect to COVID-19 — and what we need to do to prevent yet another wave of misery — came from a group letter posted by Upstate Medical University's departments of geriatrics, infection prevention, medicine, microbiology and immunology, pediatrics, and public health and preventive medicine.

This letter posted to the Upstate website on Nov. 22 was blunt that the pandemic is far from over: "Covid is still circulating in our community and dramatically rising. We have more cases of Covid in our community than this time last year."

It also was straight-forward with its recommendations: "It is important to use all tools available to protect ourselves including: vaccination, masking, physical distancing, and handwashing. We have to use multiple tools/strategies together for the highest level of protection — no tool is 100% effective."

This is common-sense advice coming from people who know what they're talking about. There's no calls for massive shutdowns of businesses, and they're not telling people to stay in their homes and keep others out at all costs.

It's just some simple guidelines that don't require much sacrifice at all from medical experts who have no interest in winning your votes in November. Let's do the smart thing and follow their lead.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0