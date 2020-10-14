Our view: Food pantry should fit in fine in Moravia

We believe that the village of Moravia is on its way to a fair and reasonable determination regarding a permanent home for a local food pantry.

A plan to move the Moravia Hope Pantry into a space at the old Moravia High School building on Church Street hit a snag when the code enforcement officer said that couldn't be done in an area zoned residential. The village Zoning Board of Appeals recently overturned that decision, and told the code enforcement officer to take another look.

It seems reasonable that a food pantry, which clearly benefits the community, be allowed to operate in a space that for many years was used for commercial purposes, including as a hardware store, a snowmobile repair shop and an art center. Until a new code enforcement came along with a different interpretation of whether the nonconforming use of that building could continue, few people — including the previous code enforcement officer — ever had an issue with that.

No one is asking for a massive factory with noise and heavy traffic to be allowed. The owner is just trying to find uses that conform with the exceptions carved out in zoning law for a non-residential use in a residential area, which include space used as a "Community Center, or Adult Education and Recreation Center."