Our view: Former Gov. Cuomo spending as though he's a candidate

A new television spot concerning the criminal complaints against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo includes a snippet of a commentator mentioning "questions about the politicization of the process" and includes a picture of a newspaper headline that says "An innocent man."

The tagline at the end reads: Paid for by friends of Andrew Cuomo. The problem is that the majority of Cuomo's "friends" donated money to assist with his now-defunct reelection campaign, not to defend the character of a private citizen, and good-government groups are calling that an apparent violation of state election law.

Reiterating a formal complaint sent to the state Board of Elections filed last fall, Common Cause/NY this week called the ads "a blatant misuse of campaign funds" that should be taken into consideration in an investigation.

Joined by League of Women Voters NYS, NY Public Interest Research Group and Reinvent Albany, Common Cause points out that state election law specifies that campaign funds “shall not be converted by any person to a personal use which is unrelated to a political campaign or the holding of a public office or party position.”

Their complaint says that Cuomo left office with a campaign war chest of over $18 million and almost immediately hired a former press aide to be his “spokesman," apparently paying for those services from his campaign funds. This raises questions about the appropriate use of his campaign funds because Cuomo has no stated plans to run for office and does not currently hold office.

"Former Governor Cuomo is misusing campaign funds for personal purposes, buying television ads to rebuild his image and smear his victims," executive director of Common Cause/NY Executive Director Susan Lerner said in a statement this week. "His donors gave him money to run for public office, not to use as a personal slush fund to salve his ego."

We agree that if Cuomo wants to use campaign funds to pay for TV ads, he needs to run for something. If he's not doing that, he should be using his own money for this PR stunt. Otherwise, the state's election board needs to enforce the law and hold him accountable if he is found to be in violation.

