Our view: Freedom of information law ignored because nobody's checking

On paper, New York state has a pretty solid Freedom of Information law that gives the public the right to see most documents created by governments and state agencies. In practice, government offices and agencies sometimes take months — even years — to respond to requests. And many times, the answer is "No."
A coalition of government watchdog groups, including Reinvent Albany, Common Cause New York, League of Women Voters New York State, and the National Freedom of Information Coalition, recently called on the Committee for Open Government to highlight in its upcoming annual report “significant FOIL delays, incomplete compliance and improper denials” that have been all-too-common occurrences and "to develop basic performance measurements to more objectively determine if agencies are complying with legal deadlines."
Reinvent Albany estimates that over 250,000 FOIL requests are submitted every year, but its analysis of dozens of FOIL logs found few that include specific information about whether records were provided or how long it took.
To be fair, the groups praised the committee for its helpful advisory opinions and advocacy for legislation strengthening FOIL. However, the groups called on the committee to do something about problems with FOIL enforcement by creating "an accurate and detailed trove of research which can be used to identify areas where performance can be improved."
Having rules in place regarding the release of public information does little good when the rules are bent — or ignored completely. And without the ability to keep accurate track of the number of information requests made every year and the final disposition of those filings, it's impossible to put the pressure of compliance where it's needed most.
The Committee on Open Government should make it a priority in 2021 to closely analyze how FOIL is working — and not working — as a means of helping New Yorkers gain access to information that is rightly theirs.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!