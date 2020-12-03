Our view: Freedom of information law ignored because nobody's checking

On paper, New York state has a pretty solid Freedom of Information law that gives the public the right to see most documents created by governments and state agencies. In practice, government offices and agencies sometimes take months — even years — to respond to requests. And many times, the answer is "No."

A coalition of government watchdog groups, including Reinvent Albany, Common Cause New York, League of Women Voters New York State, and the National Freedom of Information Coalition, recently called on the Committee for Open Government to highlight in its upcoming annual report “significant FOIL delays, incomplete compliance and improper denials” that have been all-too-common occurrences and "to develop basic performance measurements to more objectively determine if agencies are complying with legal deadlines."

Reinvent Albany estimates that over 250,000 FOIL requests are submitted every year, but its analysis of dozens of FOIL logs found few that include specific information about whether records were provided or how long it took.