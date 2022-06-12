Our view: Get COVID-19 booster vax this summer

The news regarding COVID-19 in Cayuga County has been pretty good lately.

While many parts of the country are experiencing increased case transmission, the numbers locally continue to trend downward. Cayuga remains in the Centers of Disease Control's low risk classification based on its analysis of case volume and hospital capacity. The state's daily new infection report, which for several months was showing at least dozens of Cayuga cases, has lately been in the single digits.

With that situation, life in many ways has thankfully gotten as close to pre-pandemic normal as any time since the novel coronavirus was first detected in our region in March 2020.

But the good news is not guarantee to last, and that's especially true if the public doesn't take the time this summer — when cases are low — to get that extra dose of protection against infection, and more importantly, serious illness from an infection.

Epidemiologists have been clear in the warnings that another fall and winter surge of COVID-19, in whatever variant or subvariant form that exists, is likely. They also are clear that our best tool against minimizing that surge and preventing another crisis in hospitals and more untimely deaths is to get as much of the population as possible fully immunized.

As good as the transmission numbers look in Cayuga County and in much of the state, there's another set of numbers that is troubling. Our vaccine booster rates are significantly lagging. Statewide, none of the five age groupings between 5 and 54 have a booster rate above 50%. In Cayuga County, none in that range are above 38%.

That could lead to much more spread in the fall when schools go back in session and the colder weather starts to force more indoor activity.

We urge everyone to make a plan to take a few minutes this summer and get a booster shot. If you have any hesitancy, check with your physician and ask questions. But if enough of us get boosted now when cases are low, we can give ourselves a much better shot at keeping this normalcy going.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

