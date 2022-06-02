Our view: Get informed about scope, price of New York's Climate Act

An ambitious and wide-ranging plan to move New York state toward a cleaner energy future is still in many ways in the planning stages, and we encourage people to become more informed about what it entails — and how it's all going to get paid for — before all the pieces are set in motion.

Touted as "the most aggressive climate and clean energy initiative in the nation," the state's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act dates back to the administration of Andrew Cuomo but continues to be championed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The plan calls for billions of dollars in investments in renewable energy generation and transmission projects, reduced building emissions and increased clean transportation with a goal of reducing 1990-era greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

The Climate Act's vision of "an orderly and just transition to clean energy that creates jobs and continues fostering a green economy" will come with a price for consumers, of course, and Empire Center for Public Policy senior analyst James E. Hanley wrote this week that Hochul is trying to avoid responsibility for a big piece of that puzzle, arguing that it's disingenuous for the governor to criticize utility companies for seeking rate increases to support costs associated with the state's initiatives.

Also this week, the public comment period to provide feedback on possible policies and actions the state may take as part of the Climate Act has been extended to July 1. To read the Draft Scoping Plan, visit climate.ny.gov. Comments may be submitted by email at scopingplan@nyserda.ny.gov or mailed to Draft Scoping Plan Comments, NYSERDA, at 17 Columbia Circle, Albany, NY 12203-6399.

It was encouraging to see the state extend the deadline given the enormous breadth of this plan and its impact on the environment and the economy, and we urge local leaders and residents to get themselves informed and take part in the public comment opportunity.

At the same time, don't be shy about asking how the state and its residents are going to be paying for it all.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

