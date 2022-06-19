Our view: Get local gas tax relief done

There are plenty of arguments for why local governments such as Cayuga County and the city of Auburn should not to adopt temporary sales tax breaks on gasoline purchases, and many of those were brought out at last week's county Legislature Ways and Means Committee meeting.

Lawmakers discussed the possibility of joining others around New York state that have adopted gas tax caps as a way to help residents coping with the dramatically higher prices at the pump these days. A decision to move forward was tabled.

It's true that the local portion of the sales tax is not substantial, so a cap is by no means going to provide major relief for consumers. It's also true that there's no guarantee that retailers will lower their prices just because they no longer have to collect a few extra cents on the dollar. Some, though, most certainly will, and motorists will figure out who they are.

We advocate that our local governments with control over their gasoline sales tax, which means Cayuga County and the city of Auburn, adopt such measures this summer. It must be done soon for a cap to go into effect when the state's next tax quarter begins in September.

As everyone knows, inflation is having a negative impact on households everywhere, and gas prices are certainly part of the strain. City and county government budgets, however, have been benefiting greatly from higher retails prices, on gasoline and all other consumer goods subject to sales tax. As prices climb, sales tax revenue goes up with it, which is why local governments have been seeing strong growth in that area of their budgets. It's extra money that most did not plan for when budgeting, and it's ultimately money that came out of residents pockets.

The opportunity to give a little bit of that back to taxpayers is one that should not be ignored. A fill-up that costs about $2 less each time may not seem worth the effort to some elected officials, but we're sure it could add up and provide a little help to many local residents.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

