Our view: Get New York cannabis regulations in place now

It's been more than a year since New York state legalized recreational marijuana, and businesses in the Cayuga County area and elsewhere are still waiting and wondering whether they will be able to take part, even after investing substantial sums of money to position themselves for a place in the market.

A lot of the debate early on naturally focused on whether or not communities wanted dispensaries in their towns, but a lot of work has also been going on behind the scenes by business people seeking to get in on the ground floor of what was hailed in March 2021 as the launch of a potential $4 billion industry.

People now have huge sums of money invested with the hope of some day seeing a return. We are now somewhat beyond the point of looking at whether recreational use is right or wrong. It is now legal to possess and use, and entrepreneurs were promised that it would also be legal to cultivate and sell.

The law that legalized the possession and use of marijuana also created the state Office of Cannabis Management to create regulations regarding growing and distribution. Since then, 52 growing licenses were approved ahead of the spring planting season so that cannabis can be harvested in October.

But while Gov. Kathy Hochul said the conditional cultivation licenses would help "jump-start" the state's marijuana markets, potential retailers, processors, wholesalers, delivery services and related businesses are still waiting to get into the game.

The drawn-out process has also contributed to the proliferation of new smoke shops, opened by entrepreneurs hoping to have a leg-up on securing retail licenses in many communities. We've clearly seen this in Auburn, where it got so bad the city officials put a moratorium in place on new smoke shops.

In addition to supporting new and evolving businesses, marijuana sales are expected to result in millions of dollars in tax revenue being reinvested in communities affected by racially disproportionate policing on drugs and also funding for public education and drug treatment.

It's time for the state to finalize its regulations and let the business community do what it does best and start generating earnings, payroll and tax dollars.

