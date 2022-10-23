Our view: Get NY voting law case resolved quickly

New York state election laws have already guided two primary elections and the early period of absentee ballot voting in the general election for 2022, but that didn't stop a state judge from throwing chaos into the process with a decision Friday afternoon.

State Supreme Court Justice Dianne L. Freestone ruled in a lawsuit recently filed by Republican and Conservative party leaders that seeks to eliminate a number of newer state laws aimed at making absentee voting easier during the COVID-19 pandemic and making the counting of those ballots more efficient.

One major reason for the new law that allows absentee ballots to be canvassed after they are received by a county election board, and not several days after the election, is the potential for similar disinformation efforts about post-Election Day ballot counting that former President Donald Trump used in 2020. In an attempt to try to cling to power after the 2020 election, Trump tried to pass off legitimate counting of absentee votes as fraudulent.

New York historically has had some of the most time-consuming rules related to absentee ballot counting, and as many other states — both red and blue — have shown, such rules are unnecessary.

Under the new laws, absentee ballots canvassed ahead of time are carefully reviewed by bipartisan election boards, but under the old system, the process also would involve highly paid partisan election attorneys with missions to swing the tally in favor of their clients with all kinds of technical challenges.

Freestone's ruling says that this process is some kind of constitutional right, and so despite the fact that thousands of absentee ballots around the state have already been canvassed, she ordered that to stop. Democratic officials will appeal.

Our message to the state Attorney General's office and the judges on the appellate courts is simple: Get this process resolved as quickly as possible.

At a time when wounds are still fresh from the awful attempts by Trump and his supporters to undermine democracy in 2020, it's terrible timing to see 11th-hour lawsuits and judicial rulings that cause confusion in 2022.

