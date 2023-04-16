There's an argument to be made that the timing of Gov. Kathy Hochul's nomination for the state's chief judge was counter-productive to the need for her and the state Legislature to get a budget finalized.

But the reality is that the budget negotiations happening right now do not involve the same state Senators who derailed Hochul's first choice for the chief judge post back in January.

Top aides to the governor and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie are the ones hammering the spending plan details out. Most of the senators who most vociferously opposed the choice of Hector LaSalle to head the state's highest court, the Court of Appeals, are basically just waiting for their leaders to tell them it's time to vote on the budget.

As a result, there's plenty of opportunity for them to do now with the new chief judge nominee what they failed to do with LaSalle — meet with him early in the process and ask him to address any concerns they might have with his qualifications or judicial record.

Like LaSalle, Rowan Wilson is highly respected in the legal community, and he has a strong record of service as a state judge. He's probably more left-leaning, but the reality is that LaSalle was far from a conservative.

Hopefully Hochul also learned some lessons from the LaSalle nomination, especially about the need to involve key senators and listen to them in the process of reviewing the field of finalists.

What must absolutely not happen this time is a repeat of the last process, when a chief judge nominee was voted down for the first time in state history. New York needs to have a permanent chief judge installed so the court system can move forward.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd

