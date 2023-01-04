Our view: Give chief judge pick a fair hearing and a vote

Political divisions that amplify a small number of voices and give them power to thwart the entire system of governing have been in the spotlight the past couple of weeks, but we're not talking about what's going on in Washington.

The drama caused by a small but vocal group of Republican members of the House of Representatives in the selection process for a speaker might sound like what we've just described, but we're actually referring to something happening in the state Senate.

A group of Democratic senators have stated, prior to ever having meetings with or holding hearings for the nominee, that they will be "no" votes on Gov. Kathy Hochul's choice to be the next state Court of Appeals chief judge.

Their concerns are that the nominee, Appellate Division Second Department Justice Hector D. LaSalle, is too conservative, and they site a few of the hundreds of decisions in which he has voted as examples.

While we would prefer that all senators, no matter the party, actually take the constitutionally required process of holding confirmation hearings seriously by getting their questions answered before making decisions, it should not be a big deal if only a small minority of legislators within the majority conference take this stance. If LaSalle does well in the confirmation review process, he can pick up some Republican votes and take his seat on the court.

But that's not how Albany works.

Democratic Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Brad Hoylman has said he opposes a floor vote for LaSalle's nomination if Republican votes are needed to confirm him.

Let that sink in. The idea of needing a bipartisan confirmation of New York state's top judge is something the Democratic conference just can't stomach. The result, most likely, will be LaSalle's nomination not going forward and the process starting over again with a new nominee.

For all of the noise that LaSalle detractors are making, there's actually considerable support for him. Consider what Sherry Levin Wallach, president of the New York State Bar Association, had to say:

“In his time as presiding justice of the 2nd Department, Justice LaSalle has demonstrated a keen ability to build consensus and to increase productivity substantially in one of the busiest appellate courts in the nation. There is no doubt that he will do the same for the Court of Appeals. He possesses a remarkable intellect and has deep practical knowledge of the courts and the challenges they face. He has a great deal of experience on both the trial and appellate bench and has granular knowledge of both the adjudicative and administrative aspects of the job of chief judge. I commend the governor on this outstanding choice.”

It's a shame that politics will likely not even give this nominee a vote.

