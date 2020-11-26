Our view: Give thanks for those leading the fight against the virus

We'd like to take a moment this Thanksgiving to show our appreciation to the Cayuga County Health Department and all the associated professionals putting in countless hours helping steer our community through the biggest public health crisis in 100 years. And we hope the community continues to play its part by helping stop the spread of COVID-19.
The tireless efforts locally have included contact tracing, quarantine and isolation monitoring, data analysis, clinic administration, public education and much more. The local situation has never been more dire, but it's terrifying to think about where we could be without them.
The increasing caseload we've seen in recent weeks means the fight is far from over, and while restrictions on crowds have been put in place at the state and local levels, the most basic guidelines for stopping the spread rely on voluntary compliance.
Cayuga County Board of Health President Dr. John Cosachov, Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy, Legislature Chair Aileen McNabb-Coleman, Auburn Mayor Mike Quill and Cayuga Economic Development Agency Executive Director Tracy Verrier are among those urging people to avoid large gatherings this holiday weekend to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
We applaud the dedication of the people working to keep us safe, but the best way to show gratitude to these public servants is not by sending them doughnuts or giving them kudos on Facebook (although those things are always nice and welcomed). Instead, say thanks by heeding their advice. Keep social circles small, wear masks, stay home when sick, maintain physical distance and cooperate with contact tracing and testing efforts.
It is almost certain that Thanksgiving parties this year are going to lead to Christmastime funerals, so it's our hope that the majority of people will make the right choice and keep their Thanksgiving celebrations to household-only gatherings.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
