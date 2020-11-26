Our view: Give thanks for those leading the fight against the virus

We'd like to take a moment this Thanksgiving to show our appreciation to the Cayuga County Health Department and all the associated professionals putting in countless hours helping steer our community through the biggest public health crisis in 100 years. And we hope the community continues to play its part by helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

The tireless efforts locally have included contact tracing, quarantine and isolation monitoring, data analysis, clinic administration, public education and much more. The local situation has never been more dire, but it's terrifying to think about where we could be without them.

The increasing caseload we've seen in recent weeks means the fight is far from over, and while restrictions on crowds have been put in place at the state and local levels, the most basic guidelines for stopping the spread rely on voluntary compliance.