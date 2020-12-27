Our view: GOP must forcefully reject Trump's next scam

A majority of the Republican members of the House of Representatives this month formally supported a completely bogus lawsuit filed by an indicted attorney general from Texas that tried to throw out tens of millions of votes in the 2020 election. That's a disturbing reality, for sure.
But it's important to remember that there were also dozens of GOP members who wanted nothing to do with that assault on our democracy.
Fortunately for central New York, its congressional representative was among the latter group. Hours before the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit, Katko explained why he wanted nothing to do with it.
"We cannot be fighting over the results of an election that are now complete. The multiple allegations of fraud simply haven't been proven to the satisfaction of the courts, even the Supreme Court. We need to have some finality to this election and we need to move forward as a country."
But weeks later, a core group of Katko's Republican colleagues, egged on by President Donald Trump's fraudulent claims of a rigged election, are continuing to plot ways to try to subvert the outcome.
We expect that Katko will once again have nothing to do with this rotten exercise, but we hope he joins with the frustratingly small number of Republican members of Congress willing to forcefully call out this president and his loyalists for what they are doing.
A shining example of what we need to see more of is U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who has been trying to restore his party's honor over these past several weeks. On Saturday, the Illinois Republican made two simple but completely true and badly needed statements on his Twitter account.
He addressed yet another Trump claiming election rigging like this: "My God. Trying to burn the place down on the way out because you can’t handle losing. No evidence, nothing but your temper tantrum and crazy conspiracies. Embarrassing."
Later, he responded to the news that a handful of elected congressional members are planning to officially challenge the Electoral College results when Congress meets on Jan. 6 for what has always been a formality in counting the votes.
"All this talk about Jan 6th from @realDonaldTrump and other congressional grifters is simply explained: they will raise money and gain followers by blaming everyone else knowing full well they can’t do anything. It’s sad, and an utter scam."
This a Republican who gets it. And we think there are many more who do, as well. The people have spoken and President-elect Joe Biden will become the president. All of the shouting and games are not going to change that outcome.
But Trump wants his ironclad grip on the GOP to remain in place despite what happened at the ballot box this year, and like with so many other actions he's taken during his presidency, he doesn't care if it will damage the country.
If there ever is a time for Republicans to break free from this one-term, impeached demagogue, it's now. There is no primary to worry about this year. But there is a nation that remains in crisis, badly needing leaders who will boldly stand up to the politics of destruction.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.