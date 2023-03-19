It was completely predictable yet still jolting to see former President Donald Trump put out a public statement calling on his supports to protest and "TAKE OUR NATION BACK" ahead of what he says will be his imminent arrest and prosecution in New York state.

In a Saturday morning message posted to his social media platform, written in all-capital letters, Trump claimed to know he will be arrested Tuesday on charges from the Manhattan district attorney. That office is investigating potential crimes connected with 2016 campaign hush money paid to two women who said they had sexual encounters with Trump. One of Trump's former attorneys, Michael Cohen, served time in prison for those payments, but Trump has never been charged.

It would seem logical that Trump may also be criminally culpable for something that his attorney, acting on Trump's behalf and at Trump's direction, was convicted of doing, but it's hard to know unless and until prosecutors charge him and lay out the evidence.

But that lack of information didn't stop Republican leaders from amplifying Trump's rage-filled post on Saturday. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy called the arrest that has not yet happened "an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA" and said he has ordered "relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions." Cayuga County's representative in Congress, Claudia Tenney, retweeted McCarthy's message on Saturday. She also claimed "the far left wants total control, condemnation and subjugation of anyone who disagrees."

Given their track records, it's not surprising that Tenney and McCarthy and a host of other GOP members of Congress would instinctively bolster Trump's attempts to sow chaos. They did the same thing when Trump knowingly lied about the results of the 2020 election and stoked the violence that erupted in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

What this nation desperately needs at this moment is for some reasonable Republican officials to step forward and denounce inflammatory rhetoric by Trump and others, implore Trump supporters to be peaceful in expressing their opinions and allow the American justice system to play its vital role.

If Trump is charged with crimes, he'll get an opportunity to defend himself, and prosecutors will have the burden of proving his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. That's how it works for all of us, and that absolutely should include former presidents and current presidential candidates.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd