When Melina Carnicelli steps down from the Cayuga Community College Board of Trustees, the nine-seat board will have two vacancies. Both of them need Gov. Andrew Cuomo to appoint replacements.
Unfortunately, as of last week's board meeting, college officials are in the dark about when those appointments will be made. That needs to change, and it needs to change quickly.
Carnicelli's term, one of four gubernatorial-appointed seats on the CCC board, expired in June 2018. The former Auburn mayor agreed to continue serving until a replacement was made. Outreach to the state from the college took place. And yet, more than a year later, there's been no action from the governor. And Carnicelli understandably can't continue to wait indefinitely, so she's given notice that she'll be moving on at the end of this month.
The other vacancy emerged last summer, when board member Angela Daddabbo stepped down for personal reasons.
A third vacancy surfaced in recent weeks when county Legislator Patrick Manunik, who has represented the county Legislature on the board, submitted his resignation in conjunction with his imminent retirement as a legislator. But unlike the gubernatorial seats, the Mahunik seat was quickly filled by the county Legislature. And Legislator Charlie Ripley was sworn in and served at his first trustees meeting on Thursday.
While it's understandable that a governor's appointment may take a little longer to finalize than one from the Legislature, the delays from the executive branch with respect to these recent CCC vacancies are inexcusable.
The board can still function with seven people, of course, but the smaller number increases the possibility of a meeting lacking a quorum required for official actions to take place.
Moreover, the college community deserves to have a full board. CCC President Brian Durant put it well last week when discussing why the college will continue try, despite the silence from Albany, to engage the governor in getting these openings filled.
"It always is great to have the full representation covered that's available to us, and the more perspectives that we're able to add to the conversation, the stronger we are."
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.