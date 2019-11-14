The minimum age to buy tobacco and electronic cigarettes in New York went from 18 to 21 on Wednesday, but it's going to take the cooperation of parents and other adults for the impact to be as widespread as possible.
The idea behind the change is the same as the rule for alcohol sales: moving from 18 to 21 can help prevent young people from getting their hands on it. In this case, cutting into the availability of addictive nicotine and the long-term adverse health effects of smoking.
The Cayuga County Health Department reported Tuesday that about 27% of high school students in New York are using electronic cigarettes, with the main attraction being sweet flavors like cotton candy and bubble gum. And because developing brains are particularly vulnerable to addiction to nicotine, the health department said that delaying and reducing use of cigarettes and vaping products will save lives.
But passing a law can accomplish only so much. If retailers haven't already done so, they should be emphasizing to their employees the need to be vigilant about selling cigarettes and vaping devices only to customers with legitimate identification. Schools need to continue their efforts in the classroom and vigorously enforce the rules about smoking on school property. Parents and guardians probably play the biggest role, because they must not turn a blind eye to the habits and behaviors of young people — especially regarding something as important as their health.
We believe that New York has taken a positive step this week to combat a public health issue, and it's our hope that raising the age will become one part of an overall shift in how tobacco and related products are viewed by the public.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.