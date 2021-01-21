Our view: Harriet Tubman's name should be on Auburn's high school

The reemergence of a call to name Auburn High School after Harriet Tubman has been met with a somewhat typical bureaucratic response — a promise to discuss the idea further, bring it before the school district's diversity task force, and research what changes the school board would be required to make. Clearly something that can't be done overnight.
Here's an alternate plan: Grab a ladder and put Tubman's name on the building.
Jane Oliver, one of the student representatives on the school board, brought the idea to the table last week on behalf of like-minded students who have started an online petition for the change. And she did so after thoughtful consideration and lots of homework, acknowledging unsuccessful efforts, including one more than 20 years ago that led to bitter debate and left many believing that their community was unwilling to embrace Tubman simply because of her race.
Protecting students and staff from COVID-19 while providing a quality education certainly takes priority right now, but the Auburn school district can also open up a dialogue with the school community about renaming the high school. The way Auburn has come together in the past year to tackle social and racial justice issues makes it clear that the time for this name change to finally happen is here.
Maybe it can't literally happen overnight, but it shouldn't be difficult to work through any questions and concerns, such as retaining Maroons as the name of sports teams and what to do about the district's obscure administration building, which is currently named after Tubman. But there is no reason that accommodations can't be made, and any argument that a name change would somehow take tremendous time and effort is silly.
Look no further than Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron, where students will tell you they represent "Port Byron" — not "Dana West" — and the sports teams are called the Panthers. Same for the students who play for the Bees of Baker High School in Baldwinsville.
"We believe the name change will show how proud of our community that we are and its historical connection to Harriet Tubman and the fight for equality," Oliver told the school board. "We know that this name change will not be immediate or solve the systemic issues within our society, but we hope that it will start a conversation."
The time for that conversation is now and the end result should be a prominent Harriet Tubman High School sign at the entrance to that campus on Lake Avenue, a sign that will be seen by future generations of students and visitors.
