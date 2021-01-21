Our view: Harriet Tubman's name should be on Auburn's high school

Protecting students and staff from COVID-19 while providing a quality education certainly takes priority right now, but the Auburn school district can also open up a dialogue with the school community about renaming the high school. The way Auburn has come together in the past year to tackle social and racial justice issues makes it clear that the time for this name change to finally happen is here.

Maybe it can't literally happen overnight, but it shouldn't be difficult to work through any questions and concerns, such as retaining Maroons as the name of sports teams and what to do about the district's obscure administration building, which is currently named after Tubman. But there is no reason that accommodations can't be made, and any argument that a name change would somehow take tremendous time and effort is silly.

Look no further than Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron, where students will tell you they represent "Port Byron" — not "Dana West" — and the sports teams are called the Panthers. Same for the students who play for the Bees of Baker High School in Baldwinsville.