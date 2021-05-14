Our view: Healing Field returns to Auburn, scam phone calls abound, Auburn museum marks 40 years

HIT: The Healing Field of Hopes and Dreams is returning to Hoopes Park in Auburn. Formerly put together by St. Joseph School, the display of American flags is being organized by a committee from Knights of Columbus Council No. 207 to support Operation Enduring Gratitude, a program developed to take veterans to visit war memorials in Washington. Organizers want to avoid drawing a big crowd all at once, so the field will be set up without a lot of fanfare. In addition to military veterans, many of the more than 600 flags this year will stand in honor of doctors, nurses, first responders and others crucial to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The display will be open to the public throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend.