Our view: Healing Field returns to Auburn, scam phone calls abound, Auburn museum marks 40 years

HIT: The Healing Field of Hopes and Dreams is returning to Hoopes Park in Auburn. Formerly put together by St. Joseph School, the display of American flags is being organized by a committee from Knights of Columbus Council No. 207 to support Operation Enduring Gratitude, a program developed to take veterans to visit war memorials in Washington. Organizers want to avoid drawing a big crowd all at once, so the field will be set up without a lot of fanfare. In addition to military veterans, many of the more than 600 flags this year will stand in honor of doctors, nurses, first responders and others crucial to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The display will be open to the public throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
MISS: The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is warning people to be aware of a scam in which a caller pretends to be a family member or an attorney saying they are calling on behalf of someone in trouble who needs money right away. Police advise being prepared for the so-called grandparent scam with questions that only family members would be able to answer correctly. Anyone asking for cash or gift cards is a scammer and such calls should be reported to police.
HIT: The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Construction on the museum began in 1978 and the center opened its first exhibits on May 17, 1981. The facility has continued to evolve over the years, and the pubic is welcome to help celebrate its birthday on Sunday, May 16, with a tour of "Member Show 2021" and a collection of drawings and sketches by the art center's namesake, Julius A. Schweinfurth.