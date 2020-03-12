Our view: Health insurance taxes no way to balance NY state budget

As the next state budget gets hashed out in Albany, taxpayers should be wary of a potential move to take even more money out of their pockets, and lawmakers should be working to try to prevent that from happening.

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo considers "industry revenue" as one of the options to finding $2.5 billion in Medicaid savings, the Empire Center for Public Policy says that it would be unfair for the state to consider making New Yorkers pay even more for their health insurance.

Empire Center points out that the state already employs a "hidden tax" under the Health Care Reform Act, that adds about $440 per person — or $1,760 for a family four — to the annual cost of coverage. The levies are mostly collected through insurance premiums, making them invisible to average taxpayers, Empire Center reports, and with the HCRA up for renewal this year, taxpayers should be concerned that lawmakers will hike insurance surcharges to help close the budget gap.

Begun in 1996 to provide hospitals with extra aid financed by taxes on health plans and medical services, the HCRA succeeded in saving billions of dollars for taxpayers and consumers. But with its first renewal in 1999, Empire Center says, it has "transformed from a vehicle for positive change into a revenue source for the status quo."