Our view: Heavy lifting on NY state budget will have to wait

In the midst of a pandemic that is hitting New York state particularly hard, lawmakers have no business getting into extended debate over every dollar in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget proposal — and they certainly don't have time to get into the weeds of legalizing recreational marijuana.
A lot has changed since Cuomo unveiled his budget plan in January. The wide-ranging effects of the coronavirus are hurting the business, tourism and financial industries and are expected to translate into big drops in income, sales and capital gains tax revenues. And now the state is spending $3 million a week fighting the virus.
Cuomo had suggested that state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli review the revenue projection lawmakers had agreed to on March 1. On Tuesday, DiNapoli made two projections, and neither one is very promising.
A revenue projection reflecting an estimate of the economic impact and ongoing volatility stemming from the spread of the coronavirus, DiNapoli said, puts tax revenue at least $4 billion below earlier projections. A scenario reflecting a severe recession or sharper declines in the stock market could lower tax revenues by more than $7 billion.
Two lawmakers recently tested positive for COVID-19 and the legislative chambers in Albany were scrubbed — and closed to the public — but even with all this uncertainty, Cuomo appears determined to not only pass an on-time budget but attach policy changes to it regarding marijuana, paid surrogacy and bail reform.
If lawmakers need to convene to pass emergency coronavirus-related measures, fine. And while they are in town they should also pass a budget extender bill to keep the government going more or less unchanged for the immediate future. At that point, they should get out of town until it's safe to return to business as usual.
The fact that this is not the time to jam through complex and controversial policy matters, and the uncertainty of the fiscal impact of coronavirus, are huge reasons for doing a basic extender that keeps basic state operations going.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.