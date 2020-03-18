Our view: Heavy lifting on NY state budget will have to wait

In the midst of a pandemic that is hitting New York state particularly hard, lawmakers have no business getting into extended debate over every dollar in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's budget proposal — and they certainly don't have time to get into the weeds of legalizing recreational marijuana.

A lot has changed since Cuomo unveiled his budget plan in January. The wide-ranging effects of the coronavirus are hurting the business, tourism and financial industries and are expected to translate into big drops in income, sales and capital gains tax revenues. And now the state is spending $3 million a week fighting the virus.

Cuomo had suggested that state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli review the revenue projection lawmakers had agreed to on March 1. On Tuesday, DiNapoli made two projections, and neither one is very promising.

A revenue projection reflecting an estimate of the economic impact and ongoing volatility stemming from the spread of the coronavirus, DiNapoli said, puts tax revenue at least $4 billion below earlier projections. A scenario reflecting a severe recession or sharper declines in the stock market could lower tax revenues by more than $7 billion.