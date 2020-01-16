Our view: Helming on the wrong side of divisive issue

We wonder what state Sen. Pam Helming was thinking this week when she publicly advocated for state legislation being pursued by a national lobbying organization tied to racist rhetoric.

In calling for the Legislature to "promote unity and create a common bond" by designating English as New York’s official language, Helming said that ProEnglish "strongly supports" her sponsorship of the legislation. The problem is that ProEnglish is seen by many as having a divisive, rather than unifying, agenda.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a respected legal nonprofit known for taking on civil rights cases, has called ProEnglish a hate group. The Anti-Defamation League, a century-old anti-hate organization, calls ProEnglish founder John Tanton "the racist architect of the modern-day anti-immigrant movement" and said that the group's agenda "divides communities in the United States over the issue of immigration."

“We are a proud nation of immigrants" Helming correctly points out — but that's exactly why we should be helping our fellow immigrants get along, not putting up barriers to their ability to obtain services from government agencies by designating an "official" state language.