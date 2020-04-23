Our view: Help for mental health, addiction is out there during this time of crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Staying at home during this time of social distancing can make life even more difficult for people with mental health or substance abuse problems because face-to-face support has become so limited. But there are a lot of resources available by phone and online, and we encourage everyone who may need a helping hand to reach out and find someone to talk to.

Cayuga County alcohol and substance abuse recovery advocate Timothy Donovan points out that reductions in work hours and being confined at home can create especially stressful conditions for people in recovery or dealing with mental illness, leading to changes in sleeping or eating habits, increased consumption of drugs or alcohol, and anxiety and depression.

And Cayuga County Coroner Dr. Adam Duckett said this week that a spike in suspected heroin overdose deaths in the county is likely related to the coronavirus pandemic, as he's seen a rise in people seeking treatment for relapsing.

More than 6,000 professionals have volunteered to staff an emotional support helpline through the state Office of Mental Health, providing free and confidential support, helping callers experiencing increased anxiety due to the coronavirus emergency. The helpline — (844) 863-9314 — is staffed by volunteers, including mental health professionals, who have received training in crisis counseling.