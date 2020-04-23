Our view: Help for mental health, addiction is out there during this time of crisis

Staying at home during this time of social distancing can make life even more difficult for people with mental health or substance abuse problems because face-to-face support has become so limited. But there are a lot of resources available by phone and online, and we encourage everyone who may need a helping hand to reach out and find someone to talk to.
Cayuga County alcohol and substance abuse recovery advocate Timothy Donovan points out that reductions in work hours and being confined at home can create especially stressful conditions for people in recovery or dealing with mental illness, leading to changes in sleeping or eating habits, increased consumption of drugs or alcohol, and anxiety and depression.
And Cayuga County Coroner Dr. Adam Duckett said this week that a spike in suspected heroin overdose deaths in the county is likely related to the coronavirus pandemic, as he's seen a rise in people seeking treatment for relapsing.
More than 6,000 professionals have volunteered to staff an emotional support helpline through the state Office of Mental Health, providing free and confidential support, helping callers experiencing increased anxiety due to the coronavirus emergency. The helpline — (844) 863-9314 — is staffed by volunteers, including mental health professionals, who have received training in crisis counseling.
Cayuga County has several links to hotlines for suicide, domestic violence, online therapy, recovery and counseling assistance at cayugacounty.us/response.
Information on other resources in Cayuga County is just a call away:
• Confidential Help for Drugs and Alcohol (315) 253-9786
• Nick's Ride 4 Friends (315) 246-6485
• Cayuga Counseling Services (315) 253-9795
• Cayuga County Mental Health (315) 253-0341
• East Hill Medical (315) 253-8477
Those in need of help for themselves, a friend or family member are encouraged to reach out.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
