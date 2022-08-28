Our view: Help make Cayuga County health care better

Among the many lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that communities absolutely need a strong and cohesive health care network, one that can quickly and effectively respond to emerging challenges.

Part of having that network in place is a commitment by health care leaders to be vigilant about what residents need, both in terms of services and education.

Two of the most important institutions in the Cayuga County-area health care network have announced an important initiative aimed at gathering that vital community feedback.

Auburn Community Hospital and the Cayuga County Health Department have launched a comprehensive community health needs assessment, a process that includes a public survey and the development of a community health improvement plan.

This health survey, available online at rmsresults.com/CayugaCHA, asks residents for anonymous feedback on a range of "health issues that matter to them," according to a joint press release from the two organizations. "The goal of this survey is to improve the quality of health and life in our county. The results gathered from your responses will be used to help healthcare leaders develop a strategic plan to aid in improving and advancing the local health care services while also connecting people to community-based services and resources."

Public asked to take part in survey of health care needs in Cayuga County A public survey is now open for Cayuga County residents to share their concerns regarding health care.

Residents who cannot fill the survey out on the internet will have opportunities to obtain hard copies, as hospital and health department staff will be out in the community distributing hard copies at events and to businesses and organizations. Spanish and English versions are available.

The organizations said filling out the survey will take about 15 minutes. That is not much to ask from all of us given the vital information that they are gathering, and the powerful purpose behind it: making our health care system even better.

Questions about the survey can be answered by the consulting firm hired to administer it, Research & Marketing Strategies Inc., at (315) 635-9802.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.