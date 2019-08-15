For the second time in less than a year, a major department within Cayuga County government has experienced a sudden loss of leadership, and the Legislature needs to do more than keep patching things together.
David Gardner, the director of the newly created Public Works Department, abruptly resigned this week just days after firing the department's deputy director, Carl Martel. Both had been on the job for just a few months. Legislature Chair Tucker Whitman said Tuesday that while the county would aim to appoint an interim director as soon as possible, the department would continue to operate smoothly because the workers "know what they're doing."
The shakeup mirrors one from January when the part-time director of the county Emergency Management Office, W. Douglas Whittaker, and temporary Deputy Director Maureen Conley both quit, leaving the office with one full-time employee and 15 part-timers. That full-time staffer, Deputy Director Niel Rivenburgh was placed on administrative leave soon afterward before eventually resigning. County E-911 Administrator Denise Spingler and county Director of Planning and Economic Development Steve Lynch have been handling the administrative duties of the department in the interim.
On top of that, the Legislature fired county Administrator J. Justin Woods in June and not a single concrete public step has been taken to replace him. The number of vacancies at the highest levels of Cayuga County government leaves an enormous leadership vacuum that needs to be filled. Aside from perhaps Whitman, it doesn't appear that anybody is legally answerable for the day-to-day operations.
In the absence of a county manager in the fall of 2009, the Legislature appointed a retiree with extensive public administration experience to help steer the ship for six months, and by most accounts the arrangement worked out well. The time is now for a similar move. Not only is the county in need of stability within its various departments, it's time to start working on next year's budget, a role most recently handled primarily by the county administrator.
Whether it be Whitman or another legislator, somebody needs to step up and get to work on filling the top jobs in the emergency management and public works departments — and immediately kick off a search to find someone capable of helping out in the short term in the role of interim administrator.
