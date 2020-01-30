Our view: Hit the brakes on controversial bills in Albany

Since winning control of the state Senate in the 2018 election, Democrats have had free rein to pass legislation in New York, but lawmakers need to remain mindful that they represent all New Yorkers, not just those who agree with their policy positions.

To be fair, Democrats won the majority at the ballot box, and legislators then dove into a busy 2019, passing long-overdue legislation to institute early voting, create a permanent cap of the growth of property taxes and strengthen laws against sexual harassment in the workplace.

Not all of the legislation has been met favorably, however, and a poll showing that many New Yorkers have a negative view of one major change may be a sign that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders tried to do too much too fast.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the criminal justice reforms passed last year eliminated cash bail for most nonviolent crimes, but public safety officials say that some dangerous criminals are now being released right along with petty thieves, and legislative leaders have thus far refused to entertain calls for tweaking that law to make it more palatable to a greater number of people.